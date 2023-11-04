Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower [Image 1 of 3]

    USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Chris Maestas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s New Parent Support Group hosted a community baby shower to honor expectant mothers and military families at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Germany, Nov. 2. U.S. Army Spc. Leonardo Castro, center, dons a pregnancy belly as part of the event.

    This work, USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower [Image 3 of 3], by Chris Maestas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

