A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service member with 8th Division, Western Army, conducts radio communications while executing bilateral decontamination training provided by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 25, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 01:52 Photo ID: 8110736 VIRIN: 231025-M-YW540-1183 Resolution: 7054x4705 Size: 1.89 MB Location: HIJYUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Paley Fenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.