Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai [Image 12 of 16]

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai

    HIJYUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force decontamination shower is displayed at a decontamination training site during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 25, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 01:52
    Photo ID: 8110717
    VIRIN: 231025-M-YW540-1109
    Resolution: 7207x4807
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: HIJYUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Paley Fenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai
    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    JGSDF
    3rd MLG
    RD23
    CLB-12
    RD23FTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT