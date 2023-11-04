Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3rd MLG, JGSDF Bilateral Decontamination Training on Hijyudai

U.S. Marine Corps boots dry in a shower room as part of bilateral decontamination training during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 25, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

