Bangladesh, US Special Forces Sharpen Marksmanship Skills

Bangladesh Army Para Commando Brigade and U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) sharpen their marksmanship skills with M4 carbine weapons at Jalalabad Cantonment, Sylhet, Bangladesh, Oct. 26, 2023. This training is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together a robust multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo)

