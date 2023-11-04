Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bangladesh, US Special Forces Sharpen Marksmanship Skills

    BANGLADESH

    10.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Bangladesh Army Para Commando Brigade and U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) sharpen their marksmanship skills with M4 carbine weapons at Jalalabad Cantonment, Sylhet, Bangladesh, Oct. 26, 2023. This training is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together a robust multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 00:43
    VIRIN: 231026-A-D0517-1000
    Location: BD
    This work, Bangladesh, US Special Forces Sharpen Marksmanship Skills, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marksmanship
    U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    angladesh Army Para Commando Brigade

