Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners [Image 6 of 6]

    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A Spanish Special Operation Maritime Team Unit (SOMTU) sailor practices extrication training alongside U.S. Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2023. The bilateral training allowed both units to expand their rescue knowledge and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 8110687
    VIRIN: 231031-F-OP101-1111
    Resolution: 8074x5383
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    82 ERQS
    449 AEG
    SOMTU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT