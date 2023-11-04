82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners

Spanish Special Operation Maritime Team Unit (SOMTU) sailors practice extrication training with U.S. Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2023. Bilateral training such as this allows for the U.S. to build upon and strengthen pre-existing relationships with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

