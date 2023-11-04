82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners

A Spanish Special Operation Maritime Team Unit (SOMTU) sailor practices extrication procedures alongside U.S. Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2023. The training provided a platform for joint partners to share and teach skills used when removing patients from complex motor vehicle accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

