82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners

A Spanish Special Operation Maritime Team Unit (SOMTU) sailor practices extrication training alongside U.S. Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2023. The bilateral training with U.S. and Spanish partners allowed both units to expand upon their rescue knowledge and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

