Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners [Image 2 of 6]

    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Spanish Special Operation Maritime Team Unit (SOMTU) sailors and U.S. Airmen with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron trade extrication tactics at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2023. Training in controlled environments such as these allows for building upon pre-existing relationships and strengthening teamwork capabilities with U.S. partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 8110673
    VIRIN: 231031-F-OP101-1045
    Resolution: 6833x4555
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners
    82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    82 ERQS
    449 AEG
    SOMTU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT