Spanish Special Operation Maritime Team Unit (SOMTU) sailors and U.S. Airmen with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron trade extrication tactics at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2023. Training in controlled environments such as these allows for building upon pre-existing relationships and strengthening teamwork capabilities with U.S. partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 00:31
|Photo ID:
|8110673
|VIRIN:
|231031-F-OP101-1045
|Resolution:
|6833x4555
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT