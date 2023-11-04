82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners

Spanish Special Operation Maritime Team Unit (SOMTU) sailors and U.S. Airmen with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron trade extrication tactics at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2023. Training in controlled environments such as these allows for building upon pre-existing relationships and strengthening teamwork capabilities with U.S. partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

