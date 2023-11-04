U.S. Airmen with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform extrication tactics training alongside members of the Spanish Special Operation Maritime Team Unit (SOMTU) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 31, 2023. The training provided a platform for bilateral partners to share and teach skills used when removing patients from complex motor vehicle accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 8110672 VIRIN: 231031-F-OP101-1069 Resolution: 8079x5386 Size: 5.37 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd ERQS conducts extrication training with SOMTU partners [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.