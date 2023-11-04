U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area cultural resources staff speak with cadets during the Youth Challenge Academy Career Day, September 19, 2023. PTA is honored to part of the Big Island community and routinely participates in events to promote positive community relations.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 22:20
|Photo ID:
|8110573
|VIRIN:
|230919-A-OV743-2799
|Resolution:
|2976x1984
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth Challenge Academy Career Day [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
