    Youth Challenge Academy Career Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Youth Challenge Academy Career Day

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area cultural resources staff speak with cadets during the Youth Challenge Academy Career Day, September 19, 2023. PTA is honored to part of the Big Island community and routinely participates in events to promote positive community relations.

    Army community relations

