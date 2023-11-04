Dust Landing JPMRC 24-01

A U.S. Army flight crew from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts dust landings in HH-60 Black Hawks to practice landing an aircraft in a degraded visual environment on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s Newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kevin Reece/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

