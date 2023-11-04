Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dust Landing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 3 of 5]

    Dust Landing JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Reece 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A flight crew from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts dust landings in HH-60 Black Hawks to practice landing an aircraft in a degraded visual environment on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, on Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s Newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kevin Reece)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dust Landing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kevin Reece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BLACKHAWK
    READINESS
    28th PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT
    LETHALITY
    JPMRC
    FREENADOPENINDOPACIFIC

