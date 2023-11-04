U.S. Soldiers react to contact at JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division react to contact during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Steel, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

