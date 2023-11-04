Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers react to contact at JPMRC 24-01

    U.S. Soldiers react to contact at JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division react to contact during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Steel, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 20:37
    Photo ID: 8110452
    VIRIN: 231105-A-NS160-1001
    Resolution: 2393x1795
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers react to contact at JPMRC 24-01, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT