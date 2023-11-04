Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos Visits 3d MLR

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, the U.S. Seventh Fleet Reserve Vice Commander, meets with U.S. Marines with Col. John G. Lehane, commanding officer, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos is a senior engineer with over 17 years of experience in leading diverse and geographically dispersed teams in delivering high quality software products to both government and commercial industries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023