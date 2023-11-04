Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune participates in annual Veterans Day parade [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune participates in annual Veterans Day parade

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune officers and Sailors marched in the annual Veterans Day parade in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Nov. 4, 2023. They were accompanied by the Armed Services Blood Program's blood donor mobile.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 16:01
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Readiness
    NMCCL

