Navy Region Hawaii participates in City and County of Honolulu's hiring event

231104-N-XM133-100 - HONOLULU, HAWAII (Nov. 4, 2023) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's (JBPHH) Morale, Welfare and Recreation's Child and Youth programs staff participated in the City and County of Honolulu's "WorkHawaii Hiring Event" at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, Nov. 4. More than 150 employers including Navy Region Hawaii's Human Resources department, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, JBPHH Security, and other military-affiliated departments were in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

