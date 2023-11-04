Navy Region Hawaii participates in City and County of Honolulu's hiring event

231104-N-XM133-1000 - HONOLULU, HAWAII (Nov. 4, 2023) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's (JBPHH) Security department participated in the City and County of Honolulu's "WorkHawaii Hiring Event" at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, Nov. 4. More than 150 employers including Navy Region Hawaii's Human Resources department, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, JBPHH MWR Child and Youth Programs, and other military affiliated departments were in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

Date Taken: 11.04.2023