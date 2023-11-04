Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii participates in City and County of Honolulu's hiring event

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    231104-N-XM133-1000 - HONOLULU, HAWAII (Nov. 4, 2023) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's (JBPHH) Security department participated in the City and County of Honolulu's "WorkHawaii Hiring Event" at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, Nov. 4. More than 150 employers including Navy Region Hawaii's Human Resources department, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, JBPHH MWR Child and Youth Programs, and other military affiliated departments were in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 15:56
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Navy Region Hawaii participates in City and County of Honolulu's hiring event [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Job fair
    Hawaii
    Security Guards
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales

