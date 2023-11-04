Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s [Image 10 of 11]

    Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A F-16 Fighting Falcon attached to the 53rd Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, flies over California after a routine aerial refueling mission, Aug. 18, 2023. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 8109630
    VIRIN: 230818-F-FM924-1157
    Resolution: 6446x4301
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F16
    refueling
    tanker
    AMC
    boom
    air refuel

