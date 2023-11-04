A F-16 Fighting Falcon attached to the 53rd Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, flies over California after a routine aerial refueling mission, Aug. 18, 2023. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8109630
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-FM924-1157
|Resolution:
|6446x4301
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT