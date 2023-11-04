Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s [Image 9 of 11]

    Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders assigned to Travis Air Force Base, participate in a routine aerial refueling training mission over California, Aug. 18, 2023. The KC-10 is a Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces; the KC-10 fleet is set to retire in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 8109628
    VIRIN: 230818-F-FM924-1195
    Resolution: 5967x3982
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F16
    refueling
    tanker
    AMC
    boom
    air refuel

