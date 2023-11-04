U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders assigned to Travis Air Force Base, participate in a routine aerial refueling training mission over California, Aug. 18, 2023. The KC-10 is a Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces; the KC-10 fleet is set to retire in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|08.18.2023
|11.06.2023 13:55
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
