Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s

U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders assigned to Travis Air Force Base, participate in a routine aerial refueling training mission over California, Aug. 18, 2023. The KC-10 is a Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces; the KC-10 fleet is set to retire in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

