Travis AFB's KC-10 refuels F-16s

A F-16 Fighting Falcon attached to the 53rd Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, flies over California after a routine aerial refueling mission, Aug. 18, 2023. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

