    U.S. Army Europe E3B [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Europe E3B

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Stefan Lin, assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, low crawls during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, on November 6, 2023, at Vilseck Army Airfield, Germany, for the E3B, which is the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Field Medic Badge (EFMB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB).

    ESB and EFMB candidates were required to complete a 1-mile run, push-ups, sandbag challenge, water can carry, low crawl, buddy rush, and another 1-mile run in less than 30 minutes. Meanwhile, EIB candidates were required to complete the same course in 27.5 minutes or less.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 8109621
    VIRIN: 231106-A-MP101-9370
    Resolution: 5263x3513
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe E3B [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    USArmy
    30th Med
    StrongEurope
    E3B

