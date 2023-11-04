U.S. Army Europe E3B

U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Stefan Lin, assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, low crawls during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, on November 6, 2023, at Vilseck Army Airfield, Germany, for the E3B, which is the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Field Medic Badge (EFMB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB).



ESB and EFMB candidates were required to complete a 1-mile run, push-ups, sandbag challenge, water can carry, low crawl, buddy rush, and another 1-mile run in less than 30 minutes. Meanwhile, EIB candidates were required to complete the same course in 27.5 minutes or less.

