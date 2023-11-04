Golf Company Crucible

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 3, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

