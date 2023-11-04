Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 3, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|11.03.2023
|11.06.2023 13:38
|8109618
|231103-M-WD009-1967
|7077x5464
|2.55 MB
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Golf Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
