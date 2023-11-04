Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Research scientists visit Travis AFB [Image 10 of 11]

    Research scientists visit Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A collection of plasma tubes ready to be used by research scientists from the 711th Human Performance Wing team at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 31, 2023. The 711th HPW leads the development, integration, and delivery of Airman and Guardian-centric research, education, and consultation enabling the Air Force to achieve responsive and effective global vigilance, global reach, and global power now and in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    This work, Research scientists visit Travis AFB [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

