Laura Mills, 711th Human Performance Wing research biologist, draws blood from an Airman at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 31, 2023. The 711th HPW leads the development, integration, and delivery of Airman and Guardian-centric research, education, and consultation enabling the Air Force to achieve responsive and effective global vigilance, global reach, and global power now and in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 13:01 Photo ID: 8109412 VIRIN: 231031-F-FM924-1015 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 4.15 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Research scientists visit Travis AFB [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.