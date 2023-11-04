Staff Sgt. Angela Villeda, 2nd Bomb Wing occupational safety journeyman, checks for leaks during the refueling process at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Oct 19, 2023. Safety professionals at Barksdale Air Force Base are tasked with inspecting all base facilities and processes to ensure the safety and security of all base personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 8109397 VIRIN: 231019-F-KW266-1081 Resolution: 5200x3467 Size: 2.82 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety job highlight [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.