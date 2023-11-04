Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety job highlight [Image 3 of 3]

    Safety job highlight

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Angela Villeda, 2nd Bomb Wing occupational safety journeyman, checks for leaks during the refueling process at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Oct 19, 2023. Safety professionals at Barksdale Air Force Base are tasked with inspecting all base facilities and processes to ensure the safety and security of all base personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 12:49
    Photo ID: 8109397
    VIRIN: 231019-F-KW266-1081
    Resolution: 5200x3467
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    TAGS

    Safety
    B-52
    Fuels
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2 MXS

