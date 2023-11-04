Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile District employee continues serving after half a century with USACE [Image 2 of 2]

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Willard Bush, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District accountant, and Brian Ivey, Chief of Resource Management, go over financial charts, Nov. 1, 2023, at the District headquarters in Mobile, Alabama. Ivey said Bush, who was his first supervisor, shared his vast knowledge of accounting with him and helped him in his career. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District employee continues serving after half a century with USACE [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

