    Mobile District employee continues serving after half a century with USACE [Image 1 of 2]

    Mobile District employee continues serving after half a century with USACE

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Willard Bush, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District accountant, poses for a photo at his desk, Nov. 1, 2023, at the District headquarters in Mobile, Alabama. Bush, who has been working for the District for 50 years, said that working for the District has been his dream job and a blessing. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 11:26
    Photo ID: 8109177
    VIRIN: 231101-A-VP913-1001
    Resolution: 7496x5464
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District employee continues serving after half a century with USACE [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    MobileDelivers AtlantaCorps RM People

