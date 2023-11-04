Willard Bush, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District accountant, poses for a photo at his desk, Nov. 1, 2023, at the District headquarters in Mobile, Alabama. Bush, who has been working for the District for 50 years, said that working for the District has been his dream job and a blessing. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 8109177 VIRIN: 231101-A-VP913-1001 Resolution: 7496x5464 Size: 5.16 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile District employee continues serving after half a century with USACE [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.