    Buckley stands up Operational Support Team

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Operational Support Team members shown left to right - Matt Boettcher, OST team lead, Capt. LeAnne Mullinax, clinical social worker, Capt. Hannah Rizley, physical therapist, Maj. Steven Grabner, psychologist - pose for a group photo. This team is in place to ensure Airmen readiness and resiliency. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 8109175
    VIRIN: 231026-X-AJ766-1010
    Resolution: 4351x2895
    Size: 753.85 KB
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley stands up Operational Support Team, by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resiliency
    readiness
    OST

