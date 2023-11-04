Operational Support Team members shown left to right - Matt Boettcher, OST team lead, Capt. LeAnne Mullinax, clinical social worker, Capt. Hannah Rizley, physical therapist, Maj. Steven Grabner, psychologist - pose for a group photo. This team is in place to ensure Airmen readiness and resiliency. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 11:25 Photo ID: 8109175 VIRIN: 231026-X-AJ766-1010 Resolution: 4351x2895 Size: 753.85 KB Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buckley stands up Operational Support Team, by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.