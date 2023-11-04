Master Sgt. Sarah Baker, Military & Family Readiness Center NCO in charge of Readiness, speaks with Rande and Dana Gray during a Military Retiree Appreciation Day event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Nov. 3. The Military Retiree Activities Office hosted the event for military retirees to connect, share experiences, and access valuable resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 10:56
|Photo ID:
|8109138
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-JW594-1029
|Resolution:
|2100x1396
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military retiree appreciation day event held at Hanscom [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
