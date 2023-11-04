Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military retiree appreciation day event held at Hanscom [Image 1 of 2]

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, speaks to retired U.S. Air Force Col. Clarence Dixon during a Military Retiree Appreciation Day event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Nov. 3. The Military Retiree Activities Office hosted the event for military retirees to connect, share experiences, and access valuable resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    This work, Military retiree appreciation day event held at Hanscom [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Military Retiree Appreciation Day

