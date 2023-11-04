Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, speaks to retired U.S. Air Force Col. Clarence Dixon during a Military Retiree Appreciation Day event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Nov. 3. The Military Retiree Activities Office hosted the event for military retirees to connect, share experiences, and access valuable resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 10:56 Photo ID: 8109137 VIRIN: 231103-F-JW594-1270 Resolution: 2100x1397 Size: 1.61 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military retiree appreciation day event held at Hanscom [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.