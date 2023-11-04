Tech. Sgt. Julaine Newell, a controller at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Command, Control and Communication section, poses for a portrait photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2023. Newell is deployed from the 514th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base McGuire Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 10:46 Photo ID: 8109136 VIRIN: 231016-F-UK538-1124 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.29 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citizen Airman completes doctorate, leaves mark on AFMAO [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.