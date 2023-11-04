U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Dale, assigned to the Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, clears a building in the Alliance Training Area, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|11.03.2023
|11.06.2023 09:51
|8109021
|231103-A-BD610-2030
|7406x4937
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|2
|0
This work, 424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
