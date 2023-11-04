424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Dale, assigned to the Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, demonstrates how to clear stairs at the Alliance Training Area, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

