U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Dale and Airman 1st Class Victoria Randall, both assigned to the Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, walk towards an active shooter who tried to shoot at them, in the Training Support Center Benelux Urban Training Site, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 09:51 Photo ID: 8109016 VIRIN: 231103-A-BD610-2019 Resolution: 7792x5195 Size: 8.8 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.