424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victoria Randall, and Staff Sgt. Taylor Dale, both assigned to the Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, clear a building in the Training Support Center Benelux Urban Training Site, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE