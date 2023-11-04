Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training [Image 2 of 10]

    424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Dale, right, a member of the Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, briefs Senior Aiman Noah Hernandez and Airman 1st Class Victoria Randall before they practice room clearing in the Training Support Center Benelux Urban Training Site, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    This work, 424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

