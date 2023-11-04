U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Dale, right, a member of the Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, briefs Senior Aiman Noah Hernandez and Airman 1st Class Victoria Randall before they practice room clearing in the Training Support Center Benelux Urban Training Site, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 09:51 Photo ID: 8109013 VIRIN: 231103-A-BD610-2003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.91 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.