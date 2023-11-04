U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Dale and Airman 1st Class Victoria Randall, both assigned to the Security Forces, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron, run towards a building as they practice room clearing in the Training Support Center Benelux Urban Training Site, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 03, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 09:51 Photo ID: 8109012 VIRIN: 231103-A-BD610-2004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.5 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 424th ABS Security Forces Room Clearing Training [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.