PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty thanks service member and civilian employee organizers and workforce during remarks at the 2023 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow Nov. 3. The annual airshow, an NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) function, is one of the largest tourist activities in northwest Florida, drawing more than 200,000 spectators during the two-day event. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8108895
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-PJ019-1164
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT