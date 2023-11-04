Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty thanks service member and civilian employee organizers and workforce during remarks at the 2023 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow Nov. 3. The annual airshow, an NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) function, is one of the largest tourist activities in northwest Florida, drawing more than 200,000 spectators during the two-day event. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
