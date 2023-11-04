Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poland Counterpart Visit with U.S. Chief of Staff of the Army [Image 4 of 4]

    Poland Counterpart Visit with U.S. Chief of Staff of the Army

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, the Army Chief of Staff presents the Legion of Merit to the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Wieslaw Kukula during an Army Armed Forces Arrival ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington Va., Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    Randy George

