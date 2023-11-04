Poland Counterpart Visit with U.S. Chief of Staff of the Army

U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, the Army Chief of Staff hosts the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Wieslaw Kukula during an Army Armed Forces Arrival ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington Va., Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)
