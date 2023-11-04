Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 07:53 Photo ID: 8108794 VIRIN: 231102-A-NZ457-1016 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.38 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Poland Counterpart Visit with U.S. Chief of Staff of the Army [Image 4 of 4], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.