Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief

U.S. Army Command soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense, stand in front of the formation in a competition to earn a coin at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. In the competition, one soldier was awarded a coin based on their sponsors describing their achievements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

