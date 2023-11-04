Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief [Image 6 of 6]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Command soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense, stand in front of the formation in a competition to earn a coin at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. In the competition, one soldier was awarded a coin based on their sponsors describing their achievements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:56
    Photo ID: 8108725
    VIRIN: 231026-A-LX406-1114
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADA
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    Readiness
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

