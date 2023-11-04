U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks to the soldiers in the brigade about the importance of building team cohesion at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. Army team building is a continuous process of leadership helping soldiers meet their goals by improving their effectiveness through various actions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:56 Photo ID: 8108723 VIRIN: 231026-A-LX406-1090 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.05 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.