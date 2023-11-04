U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks to the soldiers in the brigade about the importance of building team cohesion at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. Army team building is a continuous process of leadership helping soldiers meet their goals by improving their effectiveness through various actions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 05:56
|Photo ID:
|8108723
|VIRIN:
|231026-A-LX406-1090
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT