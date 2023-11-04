Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief [Image 3 of 6]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks to the soldiers in the brigade about the importance of working together as a team at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. Army team building is a continuous process of leadership helping soldiers meet their goals by improving their effectiveness through various actions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:56
    Photo ID: 8108720
    VIRIN: 231026-A-LX406-1074
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief
    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief
    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief
    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief
    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief
    Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ADA
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    Readiness
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT