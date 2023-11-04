U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks to the soldiers about the future of the Air Defense Artillery at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. The Air Defense Artillery Branch is an army branch that focuses on anti-air defense using anti-aircraft weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Army Christopher, Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:56 Photo ID: 8108719 VIRIN: 231026-A-LX406-1068 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.79 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.