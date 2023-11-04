Command Sgt. Maj. Readiness Brief

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks to the soldiers in the brigade about the importance of readiness at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. A brigade is a tactical formation in the army that is made up of battalions and support elements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

