    Syncing Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to the Satellites

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Dawson Cox, a signal specialist from Charlie Company 224th, 2/ 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard syncs the Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to the satellites ensuring a working network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

