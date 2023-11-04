Spc. Dawson Cox, a signal specialist from Charlie Company 224th, 2/ 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard syncs the Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to the satellites ensuring a working network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8108717
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-SW430-7512
|Resolution:
|6744x4502
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Syncing Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to the Satellites, by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Network Exercise Readies Brigade for Future Operations
