Syncing Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to the Satellites

Spc. Dawson Cox, a signal specialist from Charlie Company 224th, 2/ 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard syncs the Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to the satellites ensuring a working network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

