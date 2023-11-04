ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day

Two U.S. Air Force 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen stand with a Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group military police during a soccer exhibition match during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 27, 2023. The 38th FG and the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing, both assigned to Kunsan AB, gathered together to share one another’s cultures, to include food and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Javon Banks)

